Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, July 4, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

The Zootown Festival kicks off today at the Missoula Fairgrounds, drawing thousands of music fans from across the state. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m., with the first concert starting at 2 p.m. on the Lookout stage. Headliners Hozier and Lake Street Drive will take the Trailhead stage later tonight. Neighborhood parking is prohibited and limited. Large bags and personal chairs are not allowed. (Read the full story)

A new business opening in Arlee this weekend, Auntie’s Emporium, will offer food, local goods and a year-round farmer's market. Owner Jamila James said the emporium's mission is to serve the community, providing not just a dining experience but also supporting local support groups and spaces for small businesses. (Read the full story)

America’s independence will be on full display today on Electric Avenue in Bigfork as the Fourth of July parade rolls through town. More than 70 floats are expected to participate in the parade, with thousands of people in attendance. Organizers hope the new Bridge Street Bridge enhances safety and traffic flow for the event. (Read the full story)