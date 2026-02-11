Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Last week, President Trump signed a bill allocating over $27 million in federal funding for Western Montana infrastructure projects including bridges, roads and water systems. The funding covers projects in six counties, with $12.5 million for wastewater treatment plants, rural airports and road repairs. (Read the full story)

The Montana Department of Transportation is reconstructing Russell Street and part of West Broadway to handle increased traffic and growth in the area. A community meeting to review design plans is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army on South Russell Street later today. Construction is planned for 2029. (Read the full story)

Flint Creek Childcare in Philipsburg is hosting a disco-themed ice skating fundraiser to help offset rising costs, while keeping rates affordable for families, at Winninghoff Park on Saturday. The Valentine's Day event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature lights, a DJ and games to support one of the county's only licensed childcare providers. (Read the full story)