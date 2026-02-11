Missoula mobile home residents form second tenants' union amid rent disputes

MISSOULA — The residents of Harvey’s Mobile Home Park announced the formation of their supermajority tenants’ union on Friday, marking the second such union in Missoula’s history.

The launch of the union comes after the launch of another supermajority tenants’ union at Travois Village in Missoula.

Helped in part by the Missoula Tenants Union, both Travois Village and Harvey’s Mobile Home Park are now negotiating with the owner of the two mobile home parks, Oak Wood Ventures, based in Texas. The two unions formed after Oak Wood Ventures raised the rent at both parks by hundreds of dollars.

Erik Brilz, a member of the Travois Village tenants’ union and one of the lead negotiators, says the two unions have already received commitments — specifically the removal of a clause in their leases that prevents them from being the first ones to purchase their homes if put up for sale, from the property owner.

“I'm feeling great from our perspective on things. I feel like we really have a community that is displaying great solidarity. As far as the Oakwood side, it's really anyone's guess. But the ball's really in their court. They can be the heroes or they can be the villains. It's really up to them,” said Brilz.

Brilz says that they have secured more meetings with Oak Wood Ventures and that they are confident that they will see further concessions made.

MTN reached out to Oak Wood Ventures and gave them several days to respond, but we have not received a response.