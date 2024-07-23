Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man killed in Mineral County officer-involved shooting identified

072224 MINERAL CO OIS MAP
MTN News
072224 MINERAL CO OIS MAP
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jul 23, 2024

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday in Mineral County.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner Jeremiah Petersen has identified the man as 68-year-old Richard C. Smith, of Missoula.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office previously reported the shooting happened at approximately 11 a.m. in the Fish Creek area and that the suspect, now identified as Smith had been involved in a stabbing and kidnapping.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations is continuing to investigate the shooting.

More local news from KPAX
Butler Creek Fire

Missoula County

Evacuation orders, warnings lifted at Butler Creek Fire

MTN News
1:14 PM, Jul 23, 2024
Screenshot 2024-07-22 at 4.13.38 PM.png

Local News

FWP explains headless, pawless grizzly bear carcass found in Yellowstone River

Hevenn Vanh
12:21 PM, Jul 23, 2024
Big Draw Fire Retardant Drop

Wildfire Watch

Big Draw Fire west of Elmo 95% contained

MTN News
11:05 AM, Jul 23, 2024
Gravel Pit Fire

Wildfire Watch

Gravel Pit Fire burning 2 acres in the Blackfoot Valley

MTN News
10:59 AM, Jul 23, 2024
Wye Project

Missoula County

Missoula County to consider both residential, industrial subdivisions at Wye

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
10:22 AM, Jul 23, 2024
Miller Peak Fire CMS

Wildfire Watch

Containment grows to 25% on 2,581 acre Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula

MTN News
9:49 AM, Jul 23, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader