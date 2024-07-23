Man killed in Mineral County officer-involved shooting identified

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday in Mineral County.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner Jeremiah Petersen has identified the man as 68-year-old Richard C. Smith, of Missoula.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office previously reported the shooting happened at approximately 11 a.m. in the Fish Creek area and that the suspect, now identified as Smith had been involved in a stabbing and kidnapping.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations is continuing to investigate the shooting.