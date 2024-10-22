Mineral County shooting suspect remains at large

SALTESE — The search continues for Willie Joe Richardson who is accused of shooting one man in the arm and hitting another in the head with a gun in Saltese on October 13, 2024.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports the U.S. Marshals Service is working the Montana, Idaho, and Washington line for any leads.

Richardson fled Saltese after the shooting and later crashed his vehicle, which had Washington plates.

A warrant is still out for his arrest on several charges, including attempted deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon.

Mineral County reports they may bring in cadaver dogs to pick up on any scents of Richardson in the search area near Saltese.

We will continue to update you with any new information.

