Missoula man charged with attempted homicide in Hamilton shooting incident

Nicholas John Demchak is accused of shooting at a home on Grantsdale Road near Hamilton on October 17
HAMILTON — A 20-year-old Missoula man is facing an attempted homicide charge following a shooting in Hamilton last week.

Nicholas John Demchak is accused of shooting at a home on Grantsdale Road near Hamilton on the morning of October 17, 2024.

Charging documents state a female resident was home when gunshots came through the sliding glass doors.

Court documents also show when deputies arrived, they found Demchak in a vehicle outside of the home.

Demchak is facing several felony charges including attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, and intimidation.

He has also been charged with several misdemeanors.

A judge has set Demchak’s bond at $500,000.

