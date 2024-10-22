Missoula man sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Missoula man who was convicted by a federal jury on drug trafficking charges and possessing firearms in relation to drug dealing was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced.

Keith Andre Green, 50, was found guilty by a jury in June of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of firearms and ammunition in furtherance of a drug trafficking crimes as charged in an indictment.

“Green flooded the Missoula area with pounds of meth and thousands of fentanyl pills, poisoning an untold number of Montanans. But he was even more dangerous because he traded drugs in exchange for firearms. It’s the kind of danger we should not have on our streets and indeed, he won’t be after today’s significant sentence,” Laslovich said.

The government alleged in court documents that from about May 2022 until September 2023, Green and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Missoula and Mineral counties and possessed firearms.

Law enforcement received information that Green was a major drug distributor and that he went to Spokane, Washington, three to five days a week and received about one pound of meth and a boat of fentanyl, which is 1,000 pills, on each trip.

Prosecutors say Green also traded drugs for firearms. Law enforcement executed search warrants in February 2023 on Green’s vehicle and residence and another search warrant on his residence in September 2023.

Law enforcement seized a total of 4,205 fentanyl pills and approximately 2,204 grams — approximately 4.8 pounds — of meth and also found approximately six firearms and ammunition at his residence.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the sentencing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.