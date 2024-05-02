Missoula PD seeking public’s help in identifying burglary suspect

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect who was involved in several burglaries that happened last month.

The crimes targeted several businesses in the 3000 Block of North Reserve Street, as well as a business in the 900 Block of North Orange Street. The burglaries happened on April 9 and April 11.



“The individual responsible has caused significant financial loss to these local establishments, impacting our community,” Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett stated.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact MPD Detective Sean McLean at 406-552-6281. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers at (406) 721-4444.

People providing information about the burglaries are asked to reference case # 2024-14691.