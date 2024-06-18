Missoula robbery suspect arrested in Lake County

MISSOULA — A suspect who was involved in a Saturday evening robbery at the Hellgate Trading Post on Mullan Road is now behind bars.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports the male suspect was arrested without incident on Tuesday afternoon in Lake County and taken to the Lake County Detention Facility in Polson.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith says body cam footage from a deputy who made a traffic stop in the area on Saturday evening led to the suspect’s arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office notes in a news release that when the traffic stop happened, the details of the robbery and the suspect’s description weren’t available to the deputy.

The “Missoula County Sheriff’s Office extends their appreciation to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the apprehension of the suspect,” the release states.