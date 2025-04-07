Mixed verdict for man charged with 2022 Bigfork double homicide

KALISPELL — A man charged with killing two people in Bigfork in 2022 was found guilty on one count of deliberate homicide by a jury on Monday afternoon.

Derrick Jackson was found guilty in the death of Stanley Grotberg in October of 2022. However, the jury found Jackson not guilty of deliberate homicide in the death of his mother Tricia Demotts.

The jury heard the closing statements from the prosecution and defense on Monday morning.

The prosecuting attorneys presented evidence of the case before encouraging the jury to find Jackson guilty.

The defense said in their closing statement they believed Grotberg killed Demotts and Jackson killed Grotberg in retaliation.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29.

- information from Derek Joseph included in this report