Person wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested after standoff in Whitefish

WHITEFISH — A person wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service was arrested on Wednesday afternoon following a standoff with law enforcement in Whitefish.

A suspect who was wanted on a federal probation violation was located at approximately 12 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of East Second Street.

The suspect was told to leave the home and refused at which point the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team was called to the scene.

Traffic was rerouted away from the scene and nearby schools were put under “teach and contain," according to a news release.

The man — whose name has not been released — eventually left the home and was arrested.