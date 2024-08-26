Possible bullet holes found at several Kalispell businesses, investigation underway

KALISPELL — An investigation is underway in Kalispell on Monday morning after possible bullet holes were found in several businesses.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a complaint in the 300 block of South Main Street at approximately 9 a.m.

Officers temporarily shut down traffic in the area to canvass for potential evidence.

MTN News

KPD stated in a news release there is no evidence that anyone was hurt during the incident.

An investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact KPD Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7791.