Anaconda residents feel relief and sadness after suspected shooter finally captured

ANACONDA — The small town of Anaconda spent seven days in the grip of fear and dread as police conducted a manhunt for a person who shot and killed four people.

Now that the man is caught, this town can breathe a little easier.

“It was a nightmare, and I mean, today was like I just want to cry, because I feel safer, but it’s still so sad,” said Anaconda resident Chris Giacomino.

A man entered the Owl Bar and shot and killed four people on August 1.

A week-long manhunt ensued for the suspect that centered on a rural area just west of town, leaving many residents in that area afraid.

“It was just so surreal and scary and every day it was like … look out your window, lock your doors, lock your car doors, lock your garage, everything,” she said.

WATCH: Fear Gives Way to Relief: Anaconda residents celebrate arrest of suspected shooter

Law enforcement arrested 45-year-old Michael Brown, whom they allege is responsible for the mass shooting on Friday, August 8. Many residents of Anaconda were relieved.

“I’m happy, I’m overjoyed. Got out of the house to go have a beer and celebrate,” said Gabe Blodnick.

Blodnick, who lives on the west end of Anaconda, is thankful for law enforcement.

“Can’t say enough for our law enforcement, though, fantastic. It’s a weight off our shoulders to have him in custody. We can sleep well at night,” he said.

Billie Jo Tebay feels safe enough to walk her dog, Micha, again.

“We haven’t been comfortable, because we didn’t know where Michael Brown was, we didn’t know if it was still a threat,” said Tebay.

Though she feels safe today, there’s still anxiety about the future.

“There’s just an automatic feeling of relief, but also the lesson that we always have to be on guard has been brought home to me that it could be any day,” said Tebay.

Though this senseless act of violence has shaken up this tight community, some believe Anaconda will rebound.

“Anaconda and Butte are tough, tough, hardworking, mining people, like my husband was, and we are going to … we’re going to survive and we’re going to celebrate that he’s caught. We’re going to live our life,” said Giacomino.