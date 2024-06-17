Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Suspect arrested following Friday shooting at Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site

A male is being held in the Missoula jail following a Friday afternoon shooting in East Missoula
Sha-Ron Fishing Acess Site
Jill Valley/MTN News file
The Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site near East Missoula.
Sha-Ron Fishing Acess Site
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jun 17, 2024

MISSOULA — A person was arrested and is being held in the Missoula jail following a Friday, June 14 shooting incident at the Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site in East Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that someone had been shot at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith reports a female was shot following an altercation inside a vehicle.

Several bystanders helped the victim until emergency responders arrived at the scene. She was taken to an area hospital where she’s being treated for her injuries.

According to a news release, the male was cooperative with law enforcement and taken into custody without incident.

More local news from KPAX
Brock Osweiler

Sports

Brock Osweiler, Super Bowl ring to ESPN booth

Scott Breen
10:20 AM, Jun 17, 2024
Kim Williams Trail Work

Missoula County

Work beginning on section of Kim Williams in Missoula

MTN News
10:18 AM, Jun 17, 2024
Vanessa A Waiting Child

A Waiting Child

A Waiting Child: Meet Vanessa from Kalispell

Kiana Wilson
9:44 AM, Jun 17, 2024
Suspect

Crime and Courts

Missoula County Sheriff's Office seeking help in identifying burglary suspect

Kathryn Roley
11:05 PM, Jun 16, 2024
Hellgate Roller Derby

Missoula County

Hellgate Roller Derby takes part in Missoula Pride weekend

Zach Volheim
10:55 PM, Jun 16, 2024
steven kilwein.jpg

Crime and Courts

Montana man's murder remains unsolved three years after his death

MTN News
11:38 AM, Jun 16, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader