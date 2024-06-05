Suspect in Missoula deliberate homicide due in court Wednesday

A fatal shooting Monday night in Missoula ended with one person behind bars on pending charges of deliberate homicide and resisting arrest.

Missoula Police say officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of 8th Street West just after 7:30 p.m. after reports of a person who was shot.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures on a 56-year-old man who later died at the scene. Witnesses say the 35-year-old suspect, John Eikens, was barricaded inside with a gun.

The SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene and negotiators made several attempts to contact Eikens over several hours but were unsuccessful.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office The suspect, 35-year-old John "Joan" Eikens is being held on a pending deliberate homicide charge.

SWAT eventually used chemicals and flash-sound distraction devices to get the suspect to come out. Eikens was taken into custody shortly after 11 p-m.

Eikens is in the Missoula County Detention Facility on pending charges of deliberate homicide and resisting arrest.

Eikens is scheduled to make an initial appearance in a Missoula County courtroom at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.