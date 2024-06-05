Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Suspect in Missoula deliberate homicide due in court Wednesday

A fatal shooting Monday night in Missoula ended with one person behind bars on pending charges of deliberate homicide and resisting arrest.
Missoula Fatal Shooting
Posted at 7:25 AM, Jun 05, 2024

A fatal shooting Monday night in Missoula ended with one person behind bars on pending charges of deliberate homicide and resisting arrest.

Missoula Police say officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of 8th Street West just after 7:30 p.m. after reports of a person who was shot.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures on a 56-year-old man who later died at the scene. Witnesses say the 35-year-old suspect, John Eikens, was barricaded inside with a gun.

The SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene and negotiators made several attempts to contact Eikens over several hours but were unsuccessful.

John "Joan" Eikens
The suspect, 35-year-old John "Joan" Eikens is being held on a pending deliberate homicide charge.

SWAT eventually used chemicals and flash-sound distraction devices to get the suspect to come out. Eikens was taken into custody shortly after 11 p-m.

Eikens is in the Missoula County Detention Facility on pending charges of deliberate homicide and resisting arrest.

Eikens is scheduled to make an initial appearance in a Missoula County courtroom at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

 

More local news from KPAX
Missoula Fire Department

Missoula Elections

Voters approve Missoula Fire Department levy request

MTN News
7:43 AM, Jun 05, 2024
SHERRILL AND DAVIS.jpg

Missoula County

City of Missoula looks to establish authorized campsite for the unhoused

Claire Peterson
6:50 AM, Jun 05, 2024
Missoula Fire Department

Missoula Elections

Missoula fire levy on pace to pass; government study to fail

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
9:25 PM, Jun 04, 2024
Ryan Zinke Profile

Montana Politics

Ryan Zinke wins Montana Republican U.S. House District 1 Primary

MTN News
8:49 PM, Jun 04, 2024
Voting Ballots

Western Montana News

June 4, 2024 Montana Primary election results (unofficial)

MTN News
8:11 PM, Jun 04, 2024
Ballot drop-box at Missoula County Elections Center, Missoula

Missoula Elections

One simple mistake could cost Missoula County voters their vote

Derek Joseph
7:41 PM, Jun 04, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader