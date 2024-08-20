Watch Now
Suspect sought after young men solicited for sex in Whitefish

Authorities are looking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who approached young men asking for sex
WHITEFISH — Authorities are looking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who approached young men asking for sex.
 
Whitefish Police Chief Bridger W. Kelch stated in a news release that law enforcement received several reports of a male who approached “and/or communicated by note his intention to solicit sexual acts” for money.

The people approached were young men between the ages of 12 and 18.

The suspect has been described as being a man in his mid to late 20s who was driving a greenish-colored, 2000s model, mid-sized SUV.

Anyone who has information about the incidents is asked to contact Whitefish Police Detective Hunter Boll at 406-863-2428.

