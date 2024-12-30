Teen expected to be charged in connection with fatal Polson shooting

POLSON — A teenage suspect is expected to be charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened early on Christmas morning in Polson.

Polson Chief of Police George Simpson says the shooting happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. on December 25 at a housing complex in the 1000 block of Fourth Street West.

Chief Simpson says law enforcement determined that Sheldon Fisher, 31, of Pablo, had been fatally shot during a disturbance involving several people.

“Following a swift and coordinated effort by local and tribal authorities arrests were made the same day,” Chief Simpson stated in a news release.

Chief Simpson says a 17-year-old is expected to be formally charged by the Lake County Attorney’s Office later this week and is expected to be arraigned next week.

The Polson Police Department is continuing to investigate the fatal shooting, and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact the Polson Police Detective Cody Doyle at 406-883-7301 or cdoyle@cityofpolson.com.

Polson Chief of Police George Simpson issued the following statement on Monday:

“On behalf of the Polson Police Department, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sheldon Fisher during this unimaginable time. This senseless act of violence, occurring on a day meant for peace and togetherness, has deeply shaken our community.



I also want to acknowledge the outstanding collaboration between the agencies involved in this investigation. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead Tribal Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Ronan Police Department, St. Ignatius Police Department, their respective dispatch and first responder services, and the Lake County Attorney’s Office worked tirelessly alongside our officers to ensure justice was served and our community remained safe.



Their professionalism and dedication during the holiday season—stepping away from their families to protect and serve—is a testament to the strength of our law enforcement team in the Mission Valley.



The Polson Police Department will continue to work diligently to uncover all the facts surrounding this incident. As we do so, we ask the public to respect the privacy of the victim’s family and allow law enforcement to conduct its work thoroughly and efficiently.”

The Polson Police Department, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead Tribal Police and the Montana Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.