Vandals hit two recreation sites in the Missoula area

MISSOULA — An investigation is underway after recent vandalism at a pair of recreation sites in the Missoula area.

The Lolo National Forest reports the toilet in the concrete outhouse at the main Blue Mountain Trailhead was set on fire.

A similar incident was also found at both toilets and the informational kiosk at Maclay Flat.

The Blue Mountain vandalism was discovered in the afternoon of September 27 while the Maclay Flat fire was reported in the morning of September 30.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the U.S. Forest Service at 406-209-9884 to leave a detailed message.

“Destruction of government property is illegal. Vandalism like this disrupts public use of recreation sites and is costly to repair,” a social media post states.

The Blue Mountain Trailhead outhouse and one of the toilets at Maclay Flat are closed until repairs can be completed.