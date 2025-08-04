Erin Yost returns as KPAX's evening meteorologist

MISSOULA — Award-winning meteorologist Erin Yost has returned to KPAX as the station's evening meteorologist.

Yost, who previously served as Chief Meteorologist at KPAX from 2010 to 2019, resumed her full-time evening role in August 2025.

"I love Montana, all the friendly people and all the interesting weather the state has to offer," Yost said.

The University of Montana School of Journalism graduate has been recognized multiple times as Montana's Weathercaster of the Year by the Montana Broadcasters Association, winning the honor in 2009, 2016 and 2018. She was also named Missoula's Best Meteorologist in 2019 and 2021.

Erin began her meteorology career in Helena as the Chief Forecaster for Beartooth NBC from 2007 to 2010 before moving to KPAX. She completed her Broadcast Meteorology degree from Mississippi State in 2012.

Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Erin has covered numerous significant weather events during her nearly two decades in Montana, including intense wildfires, spring flooding, and two powerful straight-line wind events that affected Missoula and surrounding areas in 2015 and 2024.

"The protection of life and property are an essential part of my job and a part that I take very seriously," Yost said. "I want to be the first one to let you know a severe thunderstorm is about to impact your kiddo's sports game or that a major snowstorm will cause you to change your departure time for that upcoming family event."

When not forecasting weather, Erin enjoys skiing, camping, traveling, rafting, fly fishing, and volunteering with local animal shelters. She lives with her husband Matt and their three children: Wade, Bryn, and Alta. The family also includes three dogs named Brick, Agnes, and Clark, plus two cats, Seeley and Mouse.