Coordinated response quickly knocks down Blue Spruce Wildfire near Polson

POLSON — A frantic few hours in Polson on Tuesday, as a wildfire broke out just north of town on Rocky Point.

However, that initial call led to a massive emergency response — bringing the wildfire under control within two hours.

"With a fast response. We get to save houses and save lives," Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said.

On July 8, around 3:30 p.m., a fire broke out at Rocky Point just outside Polson.

"We got reports that a boom and some neighbors are reporting they heard fireworks, so those are being investigated," Bell said.

According to a social media post, Polson Rural Fire was on scene within just a few minutes.

Seeing the fire spreading fast, mutual aid was called in and evacuations were ordered.

"All the local fire departments Ronan, Polson, Chief Cliff and the CSKT Division of Fire responded. We had the small slurry planes that are stationed in Pablo flew out here and dropped slurry on the fire and got it cut off," Bell said.

Quickly, the fire was suppressed and residents returned home.

"We're very fortunate how well the fire departments work together," Bell said.

With windy and hot weather coming to Western Montana, the Lake County Sheriff's Office urges people to be careful.

"I would really question whether I'd use fireworks at all at this point and be really, really cautious if you're going to have a campfire," Bell said.

Crews will continue to monitor the area and investigate the cause further.