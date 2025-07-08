UPDATE: Evacuations lifted at Blue Spruce Fire burning north of Polson

UPDATE: 5:33 p.m. - July 8, 2025

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN that the evacuations ordered on Thursday afternoon at the Blue Spruce Fire north of Polson have been lifted.

Residents on Masumola Lane and North Rocky Shores are being allowed to return home.

(second report: 5:13 p.m. - July 8, 2025)

The Blue Spruce Fire has burned an estimated 10 acres north of Polson.

CSKT Division of Fire spokesman CT Camel tells MTN that while the cause of the fire is under investigation, it is believed to be human-caused.

Homes along Masumola Lane and North Rocky Shores have been evacuated due to the blaze which broke out Tuesday afternoon.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at the Linderman Elementary School gym in Polson for evacuees.

Several fire departments are on scene, including Polson Rural, Chief Cliff and the CSKT Division of Fire.

"I'm pretty sure we got this one caught," Camel told MTN.

"As everything was going, there was some chaos, so we had the local sheriff's department come in and start notifying people they had to get out of there", Camel continued.

"We're hoping that when it gets dark, people can start going home," Camel said.

View the Polson Eyecam here.

UPDATED: 4:21 p.m. - July 8, 2025

Evacuations have been ordered for a wildfire that's broken out along Flathead Lake in the Rocky Point area north of Polson.

Evacuations are underway for Masumola Lane and the Rocky Shores-Rocky Point area.

A pair of small planes are dropping fire retardant on the blaze.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.