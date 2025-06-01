Crews battling wildfire outside of Plains

PLAINS — Crews responded to a wildfire in Sanders County at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

The Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District was called out to Locust Lane off Montana Highway 28 northeast of Plains for reports of smoke in the area.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation also responded to the scene as well as Plains City Fire and Hot Springs Fire for mutual aid.

What is being called the Banana Lake Incident by the DNRC has burned three acres since being discovered on Saturday.

No further information is available at this time.