Details emerge in fatal Lake County crash

A 73-year-old woman from Saltese died after being thrown from her vehicle on Highway 93 near St. Ignatius.
MISSOULA — We are learning more about a fatal crash that happened Tuesday morning in the Mission Valley.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 73-year-old woman from Saltese died after being thrown from her vehicle on U.S. Highway 93 south of St. Ignatius.

The victim lost control of her Mercedes-Benz while travelling north near mile marker 30 shortly before 9 a.m.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road, became airborne and then landed on its side.

The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP reports drugs, alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash.

