Crews continue battling wildfire outside of Stevensville

HAMILTON — A wildfire burning 9½ miles west of Stevensville is holding steady at 75 acres.

The Big Creek Fire, which was first spotted on Wednesday, is located in rocky, remote, steep terrain near the valley bottom of Big Creek Drainage up to the snow line.

Three helicopters have been dropping water on the blaze with additional resources on order — including a Hot Shot team.

Fire managers are using the helicopters to perform targeted water drops on the fire due to the difficulty of accessing this area.

Helicopters will be flying around the mouth of the Big Creek Drainage area to dip buckets.

The Bitterroot National Forest reports the fire is still smoldering and creeping in brush and timber.

A closure order is being planned for the Big Creek Trailhead.