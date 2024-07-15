Evacuation Warnings now in affect for the Miller Peak fire

MISSOULA — Due to the changes in the Miller Peak fire, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office has announced an evaucation warnings for residents along Upper Miller Creek Road.

Below is the statement from Missoula County Sheriff's facebook page.

"Due to rapidly changing fire conditions on the Miller Peak fire, those living between mile marker 13-15 along Miller Creek road and houses from 14380 Upper Miller Creek Road to 7018 Upper Miller Creek Road are under an EVACUATION WARNING.

Deputies will be notifying residents affected by the WARNING. Authorities will make every attempt to advise the public as conditions change.

While every effort will be made to first issue and Evacuation WARNING, please be aware that due to the possibility of rapidly changing conditions, an Evacuation ORDER may be issued with no prior notice or warning.

If you are not enrolled in SMART911, now is the time to do so. Log on to smart911.com and create your safety profile. This service will enhance your ability to receive alerts and provide information to responders to enhance your family's safety."