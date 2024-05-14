Watch Now
Fire danger rises to “moderate" in Missoula County

Fire managers have hiked the fire danger to “moderate,” due to rising temperatures, a lack of precipitation, and drying vegetation
Missoula County Fire Protection Association
Posted at 3:52 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 17:52:15-04

MISSOULA — Fire managers have hiked the fire danger in Missoula County to “moderate,” due to rising temperatures, a lack of precipitation, and drying vegetation.

The Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) made the decision on Tuesday, not long after Lolo National Forest officials made a similar decision.

The MCFPA notes when fire danger is “moderate,” fires readily start in open, dry grassland and will burn and spread quickly on windy days. Most wood fires will spread slowly to moderately.

People are being asked to be careful when using fire and to keep campfires small and completely extinguish them before leaving camp.

Fire managers say that on average, three out of every four wildfires in Missoula County are human-caused, with the top causes being debris and open burning, escaped or abandoned campfires, equipment or vehicle use, and fireworks.

Visit https://www.mcfpa.org/ for additional local information and https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for information on fire restrictions in place throughout the state, as well as information on current active fires and wildfire preparedness.

Outdoor burning in Missoula County remains open. This includes the General, Essential Agriculture, and Prescribed Wildland Outdoor Burning seasons.

Follow the MCFPA Facebook page and website for current outdoor burning information. As a reminder, people should be sure to activate their burn permit on the day on which they plan to burn.

