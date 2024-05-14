Lolo National Forest hikes fire danger to “moderate”

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest announced on Tuesday that fire danger on the forest has been raised to “moderate.”

Forest officials say recent warm temperatures and lack of precipitation have dried fuels out.

Additionally, above-average temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with erratic, gusty 𝑤𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑠. 💨

When fire danger is “moderate”, fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fires is usually low. If a fire starts in open, dry grassland, it will burn and spread quickly on windy days.

Firefighters are asking for the public’s help in preventing human-caused wildfires. Keep campfires small, and completely extinguish them before leaving camp.

Forest officials advise dousing the fire with water, stirring the ashes and then dousing it again, making sure that all ashes are cold to the touch.

Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/lolo/fire for additional information.