Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Lolo National Forest hikes fire danger to “moderate”

Forest officials say recent warm temperatures and lack of precipitation have dried fuels out
Moderate Fire Danger
Bitterroot National Forest (file)
The Lolo National Forest announced on May 14, 2024, that fire danger on the forest has been raised to “moderate.”
Moderate Fire Danger
Posted at 1:06 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 15:07:47-04

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest announced on Tuesday that fire danger on the forest has been raised to “moderate.”

Forest officials say recent warm temperatures and lack of precipitation have dried fuels out.

Additionally, above-average temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with erratic, gusty 𝑤𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑠. 💨

When fire danger is “moderate”, fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fires is usually low. If a fire starts in open, dry grassland, it will burn and spread quickly on windy days.

Firefighters are asking for the public’s help in preventing human-caused wildfires. Keep campfires small, and completely extinguish them before leaving camp.

Forest officials advise dousing the fire with water, stirring the ashes and then dousing it again, making sure that all ashes are cold to the touch.

Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/lolo/fire for additional information.

More local news from KPAX
UM Campus Thrift

Missoula County

University of Montana campus thrift event happening Wednesday

Zach Volheim
12:50 PM, May 14, 2024
05142024 HWY 93 LOLO FATAL CRASH Map

Missoula County

UPDATE: Missoula County Sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal Highway 93 crash

MTN News
11:06 AM, May 14, 2024
Iris

Missoula County

Here’s your chance to help Iris name her new osprey mate

MTN News
10:52 AM, May 14, 2024
Plastic Bags

Missoula County

Missoulians hurry to get plastic ban on November ballot

Laura Lundquist - Missoula Current
10:35 AM, May 14, 2024
Power outage

Western Montana News

Animal blamed for Tuesday power outage in Lincoln County

MTN News
9:31 AM, May 14, 2024
Missoula County ballot drop box

Missoula Elections

Missoula County addresses error on June 4 Montana primary ballots

Derek Joseph
9:02 AM, May 14, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader