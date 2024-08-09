Flathead County rescinds Stage I fire restrictions due to rain, cooler temps

KALISPELL — Fire restrictions across Northwest Montana have been rescinded due to recent rains and cooler temperatures.

Flathead National Forest, Glacier National Park and lands in Flathead County will rescind Stage I fire restrictions beginning on Saturday, Aug. 10.



However, fire officials warn that people still need to be careful about starting fires as resources are low due to widespread wildfires across the country.

“You know, historically August and September is fire season in northern Northwest Montana. So we're not out of the woods, but with this rain these rains we've got we're looking really good," said Flathead County Fire Area Manager Lincoln Chute. "And you know we can't do anything about lightning, but we can about those human cost starts. The campfire is the the flat tires, the bearings, the dragging chains, if we can limit those. It really, really helps us."

It is important to pay attention to where you are as many counties still have fire restrictions and the timber company land in the Flathead is still prohibiting campfires.

Lake, Lincoln and Sanders counties will remain in Stage I fire restrictions.

The local timber companies prohibiting campfires on their lands include Green Diamond, Flathead Ridge Ranch, Southern Pine Plantation of Montana, Stimson Private Timber Company and Stoltze Timber Company.