Litte change reported at Post Fire burning along Highway 12 in Idaho

MISSOULA — Little change is being reported on Wednesday, June 18, from the scene of the Post Fire.

The blaze is burning 151 acres in steep and rocky south-facing slopes on the north side of Highway 12, just west of Post Office Creek in the Lochsa River corridor in Idaho.

The fire has the potential to impact forest infrastructure and recreation sites, including the popular Weir Creek Hot Springs.

Drivers along Highway 12 and being asked not to stop to observe helicopter operations in the area.

MTN News

Fire managers note that drier and windier weather on Wednesday will likely cause increased fire activity and smoke.

There are 307 people assigned to the Post Fire, including four helicopters and 4 Hotshot crews.

The cause of the wildfire, which was first spotted on June 10, remains under investigation.