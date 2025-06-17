Little change reported at Post Fire burning in area of Weir Hot Springs

MISSOULA — Fire managers are reporting little change at a 150-acre wildfire burning along U.S. Highway 12, west of Powell Junction in Idaho.

The Post Fire is burning on steep and rocky south-facing slopes on the north side of the road, just west of Post Office Creek in the Lochsa River corridor.

Crews are continuing to work to minimize the impact of the wildfire on the Highway 12 corridor and the Weir Creek Hot Springs.

MTN News

Burning snags along the bottom edge of part of the fire are creating a high rollout potential near Highway 12, according to the Tuesday update.

Drivers are being asked not to stop along the roadway in the area of the fire.

There are 317 people were assigned to the wildfire, which was first spotted on June 11.

The cause of the Post Fire remains under investigation.