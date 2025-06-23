Lolo National Forest drops fire danger to “moderate” (June 23)

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is lowering fire danger to “moderate” due to cooler temperatures and precipitation this weekend across the forest.

Forest officials caution that although fire danger is moderate, fires can start from most accidental causes.

Fires that start in an open, dry grassland can burn and spread quickly on windy days.

Average fire intensity will be moderate except in heavy concentrations of fuel, which may burn hot.

The Bitterroot National Forest and Missoula County also dropped the fire danger level to “moderate” on Monday, June 23.

Click here for more information on fire danger.