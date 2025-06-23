Watch Now
Missoula County fire danger lowered to 'moderate' (June 23)

General outdoor burning remains closed
MISSOULA — The fire danger in Missoula County has been lowered from high to moderate due to the recent wet and cooler weather.

All residents and visitors are asked to use caution when using fire. Fire officials are asking people to keep campfires small and completely extinguish them before leaving camp.

Additionally, all fireworks are prohibited in City limits, on all state and federal public lands, and within Missoula County parks and county-managed recreation areas.
 
“Due to the recent increase in precipitation and cooler temperatures, fire danger has been lowered to moderate,” says Montana DNRC Missoula Unit Engine Boss, John Elsen. “However, warm and dry weather is predicted in a few days and will persist through the foreseeable future, so please be careful when using fire. Open burning in Missoula County remains closed.”

Approximately 70% of wildfires in Montana are human-caused, according to a news release. 

Click here for more information about outdoor debris burning in Missoula County, fire prevention and safety, and wildfire preparedness.

