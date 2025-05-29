Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Lolo National Forest raises fire danger raised to 'moderate'

When the fire danger is "moderate," fires can start from most accidental causes.
BNF Moderate Fire Danger
Bitterroot National Forest
BNF Moderate Fire Danger
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The fire danger level has been raised to "moderate" across the Lolo National Forest

Fire managers made the decision as above-average temperatures are expected into the weekend, with a chance of thunderstorms that could bring breezy conditions.

When the fire danger is "moderate," fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fire starts is generally fairly low.

Fires that do start in an open, dry grassland can burn and spread quickly on windy days.

People headed into the backcountry are being asked to keep campfires small and completely extinguish them before leaving camp.

The Bitterroot National Forest raised the fire danger to "moderate" earlier this week.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader