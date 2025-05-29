Lolo National Forest raises fire danger raised to 'moderate'

MISSOULA — The fire danger level has been raised to "moderate" across the Lolo National Forest

Fire managers made the decision as above-average temperatures are expected into the weekend, with a chance of thunderstorms that could bring breezy conditions.

When the fire danger is "moderate," fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fire starts is generally fairly low.

Fires that do start in an open, dry grassland can burn and spread quickly on windy days.

People headed into the backcountry are being asked to keep campfires small and completely extinguish them before leaving camp.

The Bitterroot National Forest raised the fire danger to "moderate" earlier this week.