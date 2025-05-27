Fire danger level raised to 'moderate' on Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest has raised the fire danger rating from "low" to "moderate on Tuesday.

Fire officials note that the move was made as fuel conditions are drier than normal for this time of year

When the fire danger is "moderate", fires can start from most accidental causes, adding that if a fire starts in open, dry grassland, it will burn and spread quickly on windy days.

While there are no fire restrictions at this time, Bitterroot National Forest officials are asking people to use caution when conducting open burning and putting out campfires.

People planning camping trips should follow these fire safety tips:



Never leave a campfire unattended, and make sure your coals are cool to the touch before you leave.

Keep campfires small and completely extinguish them before leaving camp. The best method is to douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again, making sure that all ashes are cold to the touch. It is illegal to have unattended campfires.

Homeowners are also being reminded to prepare their homes and surroundings now to help safeguard against wildfire threats.

Ravalli County residents can get a free wildfire risk assessment from a local fire professional. More information is available at http://fireintheroot.org.

Additional information on wildfires and fire danger in Montana can be found at https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.