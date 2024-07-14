Watch Now
Missoula County now under “very high” fire danger

Very High Fire Danger
MTN News file
Very High Fire Danger
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jul 14, 2024

MISSOULA — Our continued hot and dry weather has prompted officials to raise the fire danger level in Missoula County to “very high.”

Fire managers note that fires can easily start, spread rapidly and become more intense when the fire danger is “very high.”

There are currently, no fire restrictions in Missoula County. However, outdoor debris burning remains closed.
People are being asked to be careful when recreating outdoors as fire fuels continue to dry out.

“Please do your part to prevent a wildfire start. Do not park in dry grass; cross your trailer chains so they don’t drag; mow early in the day and remove rocks from your mowing path; ensure chainsaws and other equipment have approved spark arrestors; and always, make sure that your campfire is attended and DEAD OUT when you leave it! Drown, stir, drown some more, then feel. If it is too hot to touch, then it is too hot to leave.” – Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention Specialist Kristin Mortenson

The Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) reports there are currently 61 active fires across Montana and there have been a total of 720 fires across the state so far this year.

A news release notes that campfires have been the leading cause of human-caused fires in Missoula County so far this year.

Visit https://www.mcfpa.org/ to learn more about outdoor burning seasons, rules, and fire prevention tips for Missoula County.

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for information on fire conditions and fire restrictions throughout Montana.

