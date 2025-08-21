Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, August 21, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here is a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

One man is dead and another is in jail after an erratic driver crashed through fields and fences before striking a pedestrian on Birch Grove Road in Kalispell. Officers arrived to find the victim trapped under the vehicle, and despite life-saving efforts, the man died from his injuries. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the crash. (Read the full story)

Missoula’s Wastewater Treatment Facility is struggling to fill key jobs, especially the plant operations and maintenance manager position — a that requires specialized experience, but offers $36 to $41 an hour and government benefits. City officials say public service brings satisfaction beyond pay and hope that shifting attitudes toward the trades will help fill these roles. (Read the full story)

Home Resource's Indigenous Youth Internship Program offers Indigenous high school students opportunities to learn building trades, develop job skills and explore sustainable practices. This program also helps empower Indigenous youth by providing hands-on experience, mentorship and paths to future careers in their communities. (Read the full story)

