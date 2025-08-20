Missoula primary ballots now being mailed out

MISSOULA — The Missoula primary elections are coming up on September 9th, with the Missoula County Elections Office mailing more than 47,000 primary ballots right now to voters who live within city limits.

All of the ballots will include the mayoral race and for those who live in Ward 2, 3 or 6, the ballot will also include a city council member race.

Wards 2, 3 and 6 are the only wards with city council primaries because they are the only ones with more than two candidates running for a Missoula City Council seat.

The mayoral primary is between incumbent mayor Andrea Davis, Brandi Atanasoff and Shawn Knopp.

Mirtha Becerra and Sierra Farmer are the incumbent city council members for Ward 2, Gwen Jones and Daniel Carlino are the incumbent city council members for Ward 3 and Sandra Vasecka and Kristen Jordan are the incumbent members in Ward 6.

Bradley Seaman, elections administrator for the Missoula County Elections Office, says that residents across the city will see different candidates on their ballots depending on where they live.

“This is going to be the primary election. So you're going to see multiple candidates depending on where you live. You'll get to vote on City Council and the mayor. Or just on the mayor, depending on what area of the city you live in. And the top two candidates that received the most votes in this election, they'll go on till November when we pick the person who will get to serve you,” said Seaman.

This is a mail-only election, meaning there will not be any physical polling places available. But you can still drop off your ballot in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. before election day and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day at several locations across the city.

You can drop off your ballot on election day at the elections center, which is located at 140 N. Russell St. (Building B), 2385 Flynn Lane (Hellgate Elementary Baseball Fields) and on South Russell St. between the fairgrounds and YMCA.