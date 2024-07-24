Slight growth seen at Miller Peak Fire, containment holding at 25%

MISSOULA — Slight growth is being reported Wednesday morning at the Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula.

The blaze has grown from 2,581 acres to 2,631 acres with containment holding at 25%.



Fire managers report that the fire has been most active in the Moccasin Creek Area.

There are 738 people assigned to the fire including 26 Engines, four helicopters and 18 hand crews.

The cause of the Miller Peak Fire which began on July 14 remains under investigation.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the area beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.