Some growth seen at Banana Lake Fire near Plains

The cause of the wildfire burning north of Plains remains undetermined.
The Banana Lake Fire was first discovered on Saturday, May 31, between Locust Hill and Highway 28, four miles north of Plains.
MISSOULA — The Banana Lake Fire that's burning north of Plains has grown slightly to 929 acres, and remains 15% contained as of Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

There are over 200 people fighting the fire, with 14 engines, 2 helicopters, and 10 tenders.

Crews are using drones to scope out any remaining hot spots.

There are still no evacuations or closures at this time.

However, the speed limit has been reduced on sections of Highway 28 due to fire activity.

The Banana Lake Fire was first discovered on Saturday, May 31 at 4:25 p.m. between Locust Hill and Highway 28, four miles north of Plains.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

