Missoula Fire Department planning sixth fire station for new crew and mobile support

MISSOULA — The Missoula Fire Department plans to construct a sixth fire station somewhere between South Third and Russell streets after a recent city-wide study found the central position best in reducing response times when call volumes are highest.

In June 2024, Missoula residents approved a mill levy to allocate funds for both Station 6, a new fire company and permanent funding for the Mobile Support Team (MST).

The latter is a response crew for behavioral health-related 911 calls, with EMTs, behavioral health clinicians and a case facilitator.

New Fire Chief Lonnie Rash said property acquisition is actively in progress for land that meets the needs of the new engine company and MST.

“I’m very confident we will find something suitable in that area,” he said.

The fire department and MST will co-locate at Station 6, helping facilitate collaboration. This model builds on a successful pilot with Partnership Health Center, which launched in 2020.

“We are bringing the response world and the social work world together," said Assistant Fire Chief John Petroff. "It's a unique operation.”

Site designs are currently underway, focusing on capacity and functional layouts. Petroff said blueprints will include vehicle and engine space, clinician offices, private spaces for noise mitigation, and showers.

“We need more office space and response space so we can connect people to the right resources and take care of people,” Petroff said

The new station is expected to be fully operational in a couple of years.