Rexford woman dies in Lincoln County crash

MISSOULA — A 71-year-old woman from Rexford died in a Sunday afternoon crash in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the one-vehicle crash happened a 1:25 p.m. near mile marker 48 on Yaak River Road.

A Can-Am Quadricycle, driven by a 70-year-old man from Rexford, was westbound on Yaak Road when he went off the right side of the road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rollover several times.

The victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the MHP reports.

The driver, who was injured in the crash, was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell.

The MHP reports that speed is suspected to have played a part in the crash.