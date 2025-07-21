Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, July 21, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

An inquest into the death of Nicholas Waikel, who was found unresponsive in his cell at Missoula County Detention Facility on December 9, 2025, was held on Friday. The jury determined that Waikel, who died from acute methamphetamine intoxication, succumbed to non-criminal means. This comes months after his family started pushing for clarity regarding the circumstances of his death. (Read the full story)

East Missoula has lost a $24 million grant aimed at safety improvements for the Highway 200 bridge due to changes in federal funding for the Inflation Reduction Act’s Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program. Despite this setback, residents and officials plan to search for alternative funding sources — stressing that nearly two decades of work will not go to waste. (Read the full story)

Kalispell's Arts in the Park Festival celebrated 55 years this weekend, showcasing local artists while supporting educational programs and exhibitions at the Glacier Arts Museum. Formerly known as the Hockaday Museum of Art, the museum has kept artists coming back each year — including local artist Maren Skates, who started attending as a child and is now a vendor. (Read the full story)

