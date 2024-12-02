Watch Now
1 killed, 4 injured in Highway 83 crash near Bigfork

A Kalispell man died in a Sunday head-on crash involving a pickup truck and SUV in Flathead County.
KALISPELL — One person died and four others were injured in a Sunday evening crash near Bigfork.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Montana Highway 83 at the intersection with Echo Lake Road.

The driver of a Ford F150 pickup truck was going south on Highway 83 and attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone.

The pickup truck — driven by a 41-year-old man from Corvallis — then crashed head-on with the RAV 4 which was headed north on Highway 83.

The pickup truck flipped over, slid down the road and then caught on fire. A person in the RAV4 was partially ejected, according to MHP.

A 33-year-old man from Kalispell — who was a passenger in the RAV4 — was killed in the crash.

The driver of the pickup and his passenger — a 30-year-old woman from Somers — were taken to Logan Health in Kalispell following the crash.

A 33-year-old and a 15-year-old — both from Kalispell — in the RAV4 were also injured.

The MHP incident report states alcohol, drugs and speed are suspected of contributing to the crash.

No names have been released at this time.

