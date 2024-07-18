Watch Now
2024 Relay Races canceled at Flathead County Fairgrounds

Flathead County Fairgrounds bleachers
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
The bleachers at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell had been closed after they were deemed unsafe for use.
Flathead County Fairgrounds bleachers
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jul 18, 2024

KALISPELL — The annual Relay Race at the Flathead County Fairgrounds won't be taking place this year.

According to a news release, the costs of the recent inspections and repairs to the bleachers and grandstands caused delays in decisions about performances in the arena. Because of this, the Relay Races weren’t able to be scheduled for the 2024 Fair and Rodeo.

Relay Race organizer Hardee Skunkcap and Fairgrounds Manager Sam Nunnally reached a mutual decision to call off the 2024 Relay Races.

"The Relay Races have been an important and long-standing tradition at the Fair. We were disappointed we couldn’t schedule them this year, but hopefully, circumstances will be more favorable for future races,” Nunnally stated.

