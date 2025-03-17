83-year-old man reported missing from Bigfork

KALISPELL — An 83-year-old man who was last seen over the weekend in Flathead County has been reported missing.

Norman Hagen was last seen by family members on March 15 at dinner in a Bigfork restaurant on Saturday, March 15.

According to post on Missing People in America, Hagen never made it home.

Missing People in America

He is driving a 2008 Silver Saturn Aura with Montana license plate 71604C.

Hagen, who the family says has early onset dementia, has an air tag that last pinged shortly after 8:45 p.m.

The post states the family went to the location where a man told them that he helped Hagen with a flat tire.

Missoula People in America

Hagen told the man he was heading toward Missoula, but the family does not know why.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office told MTN on Monday Hagen has been officially reported missing and the agency is working to find Hagen.

Anyone with information about Hagen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5585.