Additional details release of rescue of 3 people in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER — We are learning more about three people who were rescued earlier this week after falling into a gorge at Glacier National Park.

Park dispatch received multiple satellite SOS reports shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday stating that the people had fallen into Avalanche Creek, and that CPR was being performed on two of them.

A group of four visitors from Florida was gathering for a photo on the rocks above Avalanche Gorge when one individual slipped and fell into the water, and a second and third person trying to help also fell in, park officials report.

Two of the people were swept through the gorge while one was able to grab hold of tree branches in the gorge and wait for help.

Watch video of the incident in Glacier National Park:

3 people rescued after falling into gorge at Glacier National Park

Bystanders performing CPR were successful in resuscitating the two individuals who had been swept through the gorge.

The first ranger on the scene was informed of an individual who was trapped in the gorge.

The ranger was able to rappel to the individual and secure them while the technical rescue team was assembled, and retrieved both the individual and the ranger.

All of the patients were transported to Logan Health in Kalispell. One patient was transported by ALERT, the second patient by Three Rivers Ambulance, and the third patient by Whitefish Ambulance.

All of the people involved are in stable condition, according to a news release.

"The park would like to thank the park visitors for their heroic efforts that saved two lives, Three Rivers Ambulance, ALERT and the Whitefish Fire Department," the release states.

Officials note that drowning is the number one cause of death in Glacier National Park.

Visitors are reminded to watch their surroundings near water as swift, cold glacial streams and rivers, slick rocks or slippery logs all present dangers.