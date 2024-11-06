Ballot counting continues in Flathead County following high voter turnout

KALISPELL — While Election Day may be technically over, some election crews are still working hard to count the final votes.

The Flathead County Elections Department was working well into Wednesday afternoon to get it done.

Flathead County saw an incredibly high number of voters on Election Day with a big turnout of voters at the polls.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News A line of people waiting to vote in the November 5, 2024, election at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

Election staff did not have an exact number on how many people voted at the polls yet, but they did have an 83% return rate for absentee and one-time absentee voters.

The last voter went through the elections department at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, and people saw up to a six-hour wait at the elections throughout Tuesday.

The Flathead County Elections Department had between 400 and 450 people working this election.

Despite little to no problems, due to the amount of voter turnout, election crews were still counting ballots Wednesday.