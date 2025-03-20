BIGFORK — For over a year, the Bridge Street Bridge in Bigfork has been closed for over a year with a new span in the works.

Now that the new bridge has arrived, the end of this project is finally in sight.

It's only been two months since the former Bridge Street Bridge was removed, but now, Bigfork Chamber of Commerce Director Rebekah King believes the new structure will be in place by summer.

Watch the full story:

Bigfork bridge project reaches milestone as new span arrives

“So this whole timeline, everything has been dependent on this bridge arriving on time, and it's here,” King said. “Battle Ridge Builders have been incredible, their crew has worked every day down here, in wind and rain and snow, and they, they felt confident that they're gonna have it done in time for our Fourth of July parade but now that the actual bridge structures here, I don't want to say it's guaranteed, but it feels pretty darn good.”

The bridge was originally closed in January 2024 after an inspection found severe erosion causing it to be unsafe for use. But this week's milestone is a welcome sight for Bigfork residents, especially those who live or work near the bridge, like Walter Kuhn whose office for 34 years has been right next door.

“This is very important to Bigfork and to have through traffic,” Kuhn said. There was a weight limit on before and now the weight limit is gonna be removed and so trucks can come across here. I think it's gonna be easier just for everybody in town, delivery trucks and everything else to come through town and be able to go out the other end.”

Watch related coverage: Bigfork to adapt to the closure of the Bridge Street Bridge

Bigfork to adapt to the closure of the Bridge Street Bridge

The construction crew will begin putting together the new pieces of the bridge as early as next week. With that step in the project beginning, the city is looking forward to bringing back an important staple of Bigfork.

“It's a landmark here so having it back is huge,” King said. “Jumping off of it is coming into age ritual for kids in this town, people come and they do their family reunion photographs on it, their Christmas cards on it, it's just, it's just a part of Bigfork.”

The Bridge Street Bridge will remain closed while construction is ongoing.