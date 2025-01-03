Bigfork's Bridge Street Bridge removed

BIGFORK — Crews have removed the closed Bridge Street Bridge in Bigfork as preparations continue to build a new bridge.

Work began around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2 with project managers reporting the work went quickly.

Big Sky Public Relations Project & Marketing Manager Sloane Stinson tells MTN there were "no impacts from the removal of the truss."

Dawn May Photography Crews have removed the closed Bridge Street Bridge in Bigfork on January 2, 2025, as preparations continue to build a new bridge.

The Montana Department of Transportation is hoping to have the new span in place prior to the July 4th holiday.

Stinson says crews removed the bridge deck and then used a large crane to remove the truss.

The truss is now on Bridge Street beside Sliter's Park — which is closed throughout construction — and will be taken apart in the coming weeks.

The Bridge Street Bridge, which crosses the Swan River and connects downtown Bigfork to Montana Highway 35 was closed in early 2024 due to structural concerns.