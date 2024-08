HUNGRY HORSE — The body of a man who drowned in Hungry Horse Reservoir over the weekend has been recovered.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 63-year-old Randel Gilpen of Bigfork.

Reports state that Gilpen entered the water near the Wounded Buck area, not wearing a life jacket, on Sunday.

A boat crew responded but was unable to find the victim.

Gilpen ‘s body was found by divers and a boat crew on Monday.